Courtesy Ruth Negga

According to Ruth Negga’s hairstylist Vernon Francois, the answer to how to style a crop is simple: There are only a handful of products you need to take a short cut from everyday to extra special (see the 35-year-old Preacher star's January 8, 2017, Golden Globes look, above).

"Ruth's hair always looks refreshingly youthful because I like to experiment with texture,” Francois tells Stylish. "She knows what she likes and is very involved in the creative process and the look that she wants to achieve. Sometimes she even likes to give the finishing touches herself, which I don't mind. As a hairstylist, my goal is to help bring that vision to life and make sure the end result is red-carpet ready.”

The products in the actress' arsenal: Aveda's Brilliant Anti-Humectant Pomade ("perfect for finishing and protecting from heat damage,” says Francois), Oribe Superfine Hair Spray ("to hold the finishing style in place,” he says), plus the entire Curl range and ReVamp Moisture Spray from Francois’ eponymous haircare line. "Ruth is a fan of my brand because it’s lightweight. And since she doesn't like her hair looking full of product, it’s a perfect choice,” he says.

Courtesy Ruth Negga

As the Loving star garnered acclaim for her work throughout the past year, Francois toyed with curls, waves and major bling (who can forget that incredible 146-carat ruby tiara from Gemfields x Irene Neuwirth?). "Leading up to the Oscars, her hair was straighter rather than curly, so I manipulated the curl with accessories,” says Francois. "As her hair has grown, we've had fun experimenting with new looks and sometimes making it look shorter than it was. It evolves every time!"

