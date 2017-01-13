A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 12, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

Blue magic! Khloé Kardashian glistened in a fully sequined tracksuit and furry slides for a day of business in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 12.

The Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian host, who was dressed by longtime stylist Monica Rose, wore a hand-embroidered sequin Ashish zip-up jacket with matching cropped pants, black fur slides, large golden hoops and layered gold necklaces. Makeup artist and family friend Joyce Bonelli accented the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s beauty with an electric blue winged eye, strong brows, plenty of highlighter and a nude lip. Kardashian also appeared to take her blonde hair (worn in a high ponytail) up a notch, giving a shoutout to colorist Tracey Cunningham. “My blonde is GOOD girl!!!” she Instagrammed on January 12.

Earlier this week, the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 32, reflected on a time where she wasn’t as confident. In a January 10 clip from the show, Kardashian revealed that when she was heavier, Kim Kardashian’s past breakups would help her feel better about herself.

"I remember when we were younger, Kim is like the most beautiful person, never had weight issues, like I don’t feel sorry for her, ever! And any guy she would break up with she was like, ‘Who’s gonna want me?’ … I’m like, ‘Shut the f--k up!’” she said. "It always used to make me feel a little good. I’m like, ‘Well, if Kim feels that way, then I’m OK that I feel that way.’ I used to be like, ‘OK, I’m sorry you’re not feeling good, Kim.' ‘Yes! I know I’m not alone.’"



