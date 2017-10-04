Gotham/GC Images

Kim Kardashian will do anything for Kanye West, even if means drastically dying her hair color platinum.

The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star, who is expecting her third child via surrogate, posted a photo of herself with platinum blonde hair and toned abs on her Instagram on Tuesday, October 3, and captioned it, “I’d go blonde for that D,” making an intimate reference to her rapper husband.



Khloe Kardashian chimed in with a funny comment, writing, “You’re sooooo obsessed with that D.”



Kim’s longtime makeup artist Joyce Bonelli recently revealed that Kanye is the one who pushed her to go to platinum. “I think for two years before Kim had her platinum coming out party in Paris, Kanye was obsessed with my color and style,” Bonelli explained to Allure. “[Kanye] said to Kim, ‘I want you to do Joyce’s hair. It would be so dope — just for the weekend.’”



The E! reality star went for it, and has rocked blonde hair for much longer than one weekend. She first sported the look during Paris Fashion Week in 2015, and went platinum again in September of this year.



"The last time I went platinum, a few years back, I dyed it in one sitting and never gave it the proper time, so this time I sat there 12 hours straight. Then, we did another 5-hour session. In the end, SO worth it,” she explained on her app. “I’m so happy with it and want to keep it a while!”



We’re sure Kayne is on board with that!



