It’s a ruff life, but someone’s got to live it! Kylie Jenner hit Los Angeles’ Marie Claire Image Maker Awards on Tuesday, January 10, in a purple gown with cascading ruffles all over — very similar to a look that big sis Kourtney Kardashian rocked in November.
The Kylie Lip Kit creator, 19, looked vibrant in the purple high-neck dress by Balmain (Olivier Rousteing, the brand’s artistic director, was honored at the event). The piece featured mesh panels that connected her crop top to a floor-skimming skirt with side cutouts and an exposed zipper on the back. She accessorized with drop earrings, and as for glam, she swiped on a shimmery smoky eye, black mascara and a baby-pink matte lip.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted several Snapchats and shared five Instagram pics to show off her look, even giving a shout-out to her glam squad and the dress’ designer. “Thanks @makeupbyariel @tokyostylez @missjilljacobs @victoriavillarroel @olivier_rousteing for always making me feel PRETTY 💜 love you guys,” she captioned one photo on January 11.
But #neverforget that Kardashian, 37, wore a black, strapless version of the same ensemble at the 2016 Angel Ball in New York City on November 21, 2016. The eldest KarJenner sister paired her dress with Stuart Weitzman sandals and wore her black hair sleek and straight.
While both ladies made a statement, you know we’ve got to ask: Who wore it better? Vote in the poll below and let Stylish know!
