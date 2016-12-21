She’s got a bright future! Larsa Pippen may have addressed those Future rumors with a cheeky sweater in Miami Beach on Tuesday, December 20.

Scottie Pippen’s estranged wife, 42, wore a black crewneck sweater printed with a bold title, Goal Digger, as she took their daughter Sophia for a shopping trip. The close friend of Kim Kardashian, who shares four children with her husband of 19 years, teamed the look with a black and white pair of Nike sneakers, barely-there shorts and a a baseball cap atop her mane of dark blonde hair.

INSTARimages.com

The former Real Housewives of Miami star’s shirt may have been a message to her critics, not just a fashion statement. Multiple sources tell Us Weekly that Larsa cheated on Scottie with rapper Future, which prompted the former NBA star to file for divorce in October. Larsa first connected with the “Too Much Sauce” rapper, 33, at his Haute Living cover party in Miami this summer and soon after, he was flying her everywhere on his private jet.”

Gustavo Caballero/Getty; Prince Williams/WireImage

Future has chosen to take a stab at the buzz in his own unique way. In an October 25 Snapchat, he shared a video with a telling caption: “She mines nooowwwwwwwwww.” And on December 15, the rapper, who shares Future Jr. with ex-fiance Ciara (who is now expecting her first child with new husband Russell Wilson) shared an Instagram post with another message: “Never cared enough to explain. Rumors.”

Perhaps the “Wicked” musician’s caption was an indirect message to Larsa being spotted at Future’s Miami mansion on December 14. Larsa shared a poolside bikini shot on Instagram — the same pool that Future Snapchatted from that same day.

