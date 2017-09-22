Nicole Kidman’s Daily Beauty Secret Is Free

J. Merritt/Getty

Who doesn't love a beauty bargain? A-list celebrities have access to the best products and the most highly regarded skincare and beauty experts in the business, so we trust their advice — but sometimes celebrity beauty can be prohibitively expensive. But, Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman has long loved affordable products! And that's not all — the Neutrogena ambassador also has a beauty trick up her sleeve that costs absolutely nothing, which she revealed in a recent interview with Vogue.



Not only does the Emmy award winner religiously apply sunscreen to protect her ivory complexion (she uses Neutrogena Sunscreen, of course), take the time to properly hydrate and moisturize her skin, and regularly sets aside time to exercise — but her lifelong beauty secret to energize and glow-ify her skin is so simple: a cold splash of water in the morning!



“When I wake up in the morning, I love splashing cold water on my face or sometimes take a super cold shower,” Kidman told the magazine. “I think I do that because when I was young, I would swim in the ocean in Australia, so there’s something connected to starting the day with cold water. There’s something about the ocean — the salt — that feels so good for you.”



If it’s good enough for Nicole Kidman, it’s good enough for Stylish. Cold water is arguably one of the simplest and easiest beauty exercises you can do for yourself: it wakes you up and it stimulates circulation, which helps with puffiness and healthy cell regeneration. But, if you aren’t into a shock of icy water there are other a number of other methods you could utilize for a similar effect. For example, keep your eye cream and your serum in the fridge so it’s extra cold when you apply it in the morning for an instant de-puff and wake-me-up. Or you could employ a beauty tool like the Hansderma Skincool Ice Roller, to help flush away toxins and calm inflammation and redness.



But for now, team Stylish is stealing Kidman’s thrifty secret for an award-worthy glow.



