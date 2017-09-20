Girl power! On Emmy night, Big Little Lies stars Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley, whose HBO show scored 8 Emmys, showed their support for women on their pinky fingers. Both actresses donned the Duet Pinky Ring by Shiffon Co. for women’s empowerment to the 69th Annual Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 17.

The Duet Pinky Ring, which comes in silver or gold with an option to include a diamond or a sapphire, is more than a stylish accessory — it’s an initiative to empower women, with 50 percent of profits going to fund seed grants for startups that promote the “well-being and advancement of women.” The jewelry company was founded by two female Harvard graduates and their motto is “wear the change you want to see.”

“Shiffon would not exist without the inspiring women who mentor and advise us and we want to share that same support with others,” the brand says. “That’s why we at Shiffon designed the Duet Pinky Ring to serve as a physical reminder of a ‘pinky promise’ to pay it forward to support other women … the two stones symbolize one woman supporting another and serve as a daily reminder of the pinky pledge taken to support women.”

Proud feminist Emma Watson also rocked the Duet Pinky Ring in June while doing press for The Circle in Paris and shared a photo of her bling on her Instagram. The price range for the Duet Pinky ring is from $90-$640, making it a great gift for your favorite girlfriend.

