Ashley Graham continues to dominate the fashion industry!

The week after Vogue revealed its 125th anniversary cover — which features the 29-year-old as the first-ever plus-size model to cover the fashion magazine — Prabal Gurung announced that Graham will front the ad campaign for his collection with Lane Bryant.

“I could see there was something in his eyes — an intention,” she told Vogue of the Nepal-bred designer, 37. “You could just tell he wanted to change the way people look at beauty.”



The diverse 12-piece collection features florals, leather and blocks of color across business attire and evening wear such as a trench coat, a chunky sweater, a cropped biker jacket and a day-to-night jumpsuit. “He’s upped the ante from their core collections — and that’s what women want,” Graham, who has worked with the plus-size clothing retailer since she was 13, told Glamour. “I’m a curvy woman who wants designer clothes. I have friends that want to spend the money too. But it's not there.”



In addition to the campaign and the cover of Vogue’s March issue, the size 14 model will appear in the pages of Sports Illustrated’s famed swimsuit issue, where she’ll debut her Swimsuits for All initiative. The photo spread, which was shot on the streets of San Juan, Puerto Rico, features local women and models alike sporting Graham’s size-inclusive swimwear line by the same name.



“You can rock my new swimsuits at any age,” the body-positivity activist captioned a February 11 Instagram shot with one of the local Puerto Rican women featured with her in Sports Illustrated.

This line will only add to her growing fashion empire. Ashley already has a luxe plus-size lingerie line for Addition Elle. She also had advice for Us, sharing in an interview that it’s important to have the right attitude when you’re shopping for intimates. "Make sure you have a positive mind-set when you’re shopping for lingerie," says Graham, who listens to her favorite music before heading out to shop. "Go into that dressing room knowing how hot you are, and you will automatically feel 100 times better in whatever you are wearing."



