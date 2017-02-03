GoldStar Media / MEGA

Emma Roberts is always on the cusp of the next new hair-color trend — remember that gorgeous rose gold? — and judging from yesterday's snap of the star (above), we’re pretty sure that the hottest shade of 2017 is going to be red. Our first course of action: calling her colorist, Nikki Lee of West Hollywood’s Nine Zero One Salon, to get all the details.

"We colored Emma's hair red last year around this same time and loved it,” Lee tells Stylish. "Work caused her to go back to blonde, so at the first opportunity, we took her back to red. We really went for it this time and made her a spicy copper. We played around with the name a bit and collectively came up with Cayenne Spice.” The process took three hours and involved a combination of permanent and semi permanent shades. Lee says she added Olaplex to the formula "to really help drive the color in — this gives it depth and dimension."

And just because we’re pretty sure you’ve already forgotten what she looked like as a blonde and strawberry blonde, let’s take a little trip down memory lane.



Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

“When I have blonde hair I can just do mascara, bronzer and some concealer,” the Scream Queens lead (at an L.A. event October 30) told Stylish. “When you have dark hair, I have to wear more makeup because I’m so pale.”

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

She named the strawberry hue she rocked March 31, 2016, "Desert Rose."





