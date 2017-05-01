Selena Gomez, The Weeknd Make Red Carpet Debut at 2017 Met Gala

Chicest debut ever. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala. The “It Ain’t Me” singer looked stunning in a silk Coach gown with a thigh-high slit, a plunging neckline and beaded embellishments. She paired the dress with a choker and bold magenta eyeshadow.

The Weeknd, meanwhile, opted for a classic black tux. The Grammy winner previously attended fashion's biggest night last year with his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid.



John Shearer/Getty Images

The posh event marks the first official public outing for Gomez and the artist, who started dating in January. The couple have previously put their love on display while jetting around the world and most recently at Coachella last month.

John Shearer/Getty Images

“She wants the world to know they're together," a source exclusively told Us Weekly of Gomez and the "Starboy" singer. "She only does that when she's really dating someone."

