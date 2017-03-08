Getty Images

Let Us introduce you to Aisha Hinds: she’s held supporting roles in TV series such as The Shield, True Blood and Under the Dome, but her most recent role to date is her finest — Harriet Tubman in WGN America’s period drama Underground (Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST). Stylish recently caught up with the actress, 41, and chatted about her style icons, hat collection and anti-acne skincare routine. Read on for more and tune into the show tonight!

Us: Who are your style icons?

AH: I love Solange Knowles; I love what she does in terms of trying things — shapes, colors, sizes, textures. She pushes that envelope. Grace Jones from the past is someone who’s bold, not afraid, embraces the fullness of her entire vessel and uses it as a canvas for fashion.

Us: You have quite the headwear collection! Where do you go to shop?

AH: I’ll get vintage hats from vintage stores, because I do love period as well. I love the ‘40s and the ‘50s. Or, if I’m getting a wide-brim, then I’ll go to Goorin Brothers. They make a variety of wide-brim hats. I also shop at Flame Keepers Hat Club. I own about 30 hats.

Us: What do you like to wear off-duty?

AH: The funny thing is, so many people ask me, “Where did you get that?” Probably 98.2% of my clothes come from Zara. I have the app on my phone — I know to go in there on Thursdays when they get their new shipment — so I get a lot of my basic anchor pieces from there and I just mix and match.

Us: You have gorgeous skin. It’s flawless. Can you walk me through your skincare routine for morning and evening?



AH: I’m all about cleansing and Murad has a line that is good for cleansing and toning. It’s good for acne. I have cystic acne when my skin starts to act up, so I have started using their clarifying cleanser, which has 1.5% salicylic acid, so that helps the acne. I also use their exfoliating acne treatment gel, so that helps to keep the acne at bay. I make sure to moisturize with their skin perfecting lotion. So it’s like a 1-2-3 step that I do every morning and every night. Every two or three days, I’ll do an acne masque.

Us: You aren’t afraid to take risks on the red carpet. Can you tell me about one of your favorite unexpected outfit pairings and how you pulled it off?

AH: I had an outfit planned for the NAACP Image Award Pre-Image Award Show (above). Had it all going, and I put on my shoes, and my feet were hurting before I left the house. So I had to switch it up, and I had these Alice + Olivia pants, they were black-and-white stripe, and I had an Alice + Olivia top. So I put them together and I had just bought these Gucci sneakers. And so I put on sneakers and I was so afraid. Am I about to go to the Image Awards dinner in sneakers? So I went into my closet and I added a new Chanel purse with a floral strap. I received so many compliments that night and there were so many women who were like, “I wish I could pull that off!”

