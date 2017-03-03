Beauty of the Day: 5 Secrets of Kerry Washington’s Style

Not just a pretty face! Kerry Washington, 40, never makes a misstep on the red carpet, showing off stunning hair, makeup and wardrobe choices, but she’s also heavily immersed in creating beauty products, too. The glam gladiator on Scandal has partnered with OPI nail polish for a special “Washington" collection of shades (“it’s not just the town, my actual name is Washington,” the star told Stylish) and she’s also a face of — and creative consultant for — Neutrogena. In her role, she even helped expand the brand's foundation shade palette to create more options for women of color. She's one of the best-dressed stars of Awards Season 2017, so Stylish breaks down the Scandal star and mom of two's (with football-pro husband Nnamdi Asomugha) most stunning hair and makeup moves.

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic