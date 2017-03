Fashionistas and music lovers, get ready! With the kick-off of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival quickly approaching, it's time to narrow down what you'll be bringing to the Indio, California event. This year's festival features Radiohead, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and more, and celebs like Emily Ratajkowski, Alessandra Ambrosio and Brody Jenner are expected to attend.



If you're making your way down to the desert too, or just planning on being there in style spirit, shop these 15 festival fashion necessities.