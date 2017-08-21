MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Amal Clooney can't stop, won't stop. First, she debuted her post-baby bod in a daring Elisabetta Franchetti jumpsuit. Next, she sported a whimsical athleisure tank during a round of couples tennis. Clooney continues to set a high bar for best new mom makeover and her most recent appearance with husband George Clooney is no exception. The mom to two-month-old twins Alexander and Ella looked every bit the ‘70s goddess in a sheer green maxi dress at a dinner on Sunday, August 20 in Lake Como, Italy.



Clooney, 39, is the queen of romantic dressing (think: floral and flirty Giambattista Valli frocks or prim and proper Dior ensembles), but her post-baby style has been all about the glitz and glamour. For her latest public appearance, the human rights attorney accessorized her shimmering green Stella McCartney gown with oversized hoops, a sculptural gold bracelet and a coordinating metallic clutch. Clooney's husband remarked on her exquisite taste while promoting Tomorrowland in 2015. ‘It’s amazing, because she’s always – since the day I met her – she’s always had this insanely… it’s eccentric but it’s fun, sense of fashion. How she does it while she’s got 11 cases she’s working on, and she was teaching at Columbia ... It’s crazy," said the actor.



Clooney paired her signature glossy, voluminous hair with a few of her other beauty mainstays — a natural flush and a rosy lip. While we're still investigating the exact shade she wore to this event (we'll report back!), she sported a similar hue for her wedding day. Get the look with a custom blend of Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Bond Girl Lipstick and the brand’s Walk of Shame tint.



Tell Us: What do you think of Clooney’s latest sexy look?



