Duchess Kate Wears Elegant Floral Ensemble in Poland

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official tour of Poland and Germany is well underway — the royal couple arrived with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Warsaw on Monday, July 17.

On the second day of their official visit, Duchess Kate, 35, and Prince William, 35, stepped out for a somber visit to the Stutthof concentration camp in northern Poland. Duchess Kate appeared in a subdued and elegant floral two-piece outfit to pay her respects on the momentous occasion.

The top and skirt from the Erdem Spring/Summer 2017 are in a signature floral print from the design house, and had mid-length sleeves and knee-length pleats. The modest, yet graceful ensemble was the perfect choice to pay respects at such a solemn memorial. Duchess Kate paired the two-piece with nude patent leather Stuart Weitzman block heel sandals to complete the look.

The Duchess of Cambridge kicked off the visit to Poland by arriving in a white peplum Alexander McQueen dress and blush suede Gianvito Rossi pumps. Later that evening, the royal couple attended a belated birthday celebration for Queen Elizabeth II at the British Embassy in Warsaw. Duchess Kate sported a white satin cocktail dress designed by Gosia Baczynska, swept her hair back in a low chignon and accessorized with pearl post earrings and a matching necklace, while black suede pumps with an ankle strap finished the look.

