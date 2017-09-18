Getty Images

Clinique debuted a new product, Pop Lip Shadow Cushion Matte Lip Powder at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards that could very well be the key to the ultimate matte lip. What’s even better: The brand also proved that the shade Dune Pop may be the most flattering nude lip shade on the planet — celebrities Ingrid Bolso Berdal, Halston Sage and Heidi Klum all sported the hue looked amazing while doing it!



To find out how each of the stars made the product work, we got their makeup artist spilled their secrets to using the new lippie to create the three stunning looks.



Westworld star Ingrid Bolso Berdal’s makeup artist Monika Blunder created a fresh-faced look for her, keeping the skin soft and natural. “Since I chose the more glossy eye, it was the perfect soft shine-free lip,” she says. "I am also a huge fan of a matte finish, which feels so modern right now.”



Thank you @albinoteodorofficial for allowing me to wear this red beauty. Annabelle Harron, you de best. @annabelleharron @hbowestworld @hbo #emmys A post shared by Ingrid Bolsø Berdal (@ingridbb_) on Sep 17, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

Celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo used the new matte powder to create a custom lip for Halston Sage’s Emmys debut. Oquendo mixed the Dune Pop with a lip balm to create the “perfect stain” for a look that added fresh and fun effect to her mysterious and sultry eye makeup.



The striking #halstonsage attending her first #emmys congrats babe 😘with @zacposen hair by @gregoryrussellhair #makeupbyme using @clinique pop up shadow lip color in dune 😍💋✨ A post shared by Vincent Oquendo (@makeupvincent) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Last but not least, Heidi Klum’s makeup artist Linda Hay used Dune Pop to cap off the supermodel’s boho-glam look, inspired by Klum’s plunging gown and spectacular jewelry. Hay explained, “The touch of rose to the lip brought the final look together. Coordinating the rose blush and the matte finish nicely contrasted with the glow of her skin.” She also credited the powder's long-lasting quality as a key element in making sure the star looked great for the night ahead.



Getting #Emmy ready, with @heidiklum and @hairbylorenzomartin @lindahaymakeup #emmys @clinique @cliniquepop A post shared by Linda Hay (@lindahaymakeup) on Sep 17, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

And there you have it: three different ways to rock the new Clinique Pop Lip Shadow Cushion Matte Lip Powder.



