It’s no wonder that the brand, with its tagline of “Choose Love,” chose Stefani to be its ambassador. The fashion designer and mom of sons Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, almost 3, recently went through a very public divorce with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale and debuted a soul-baring album This Is What the Truth Feels Like, before finding new love and happiness with Shelton.



Now, this is not Stefani’s first beauty party. She was a L’Oréal spokesmodel from 2011 to 2013, designed a shade range for OPI nail polish in 2014 and created a line of cosmetics for Urban Decay in 2015. Her Harajuku Lovers fragrances are wildly popular.

Stefani is in great company at Revlon; she joins current brand ambassadors Halle Berry, Olivia Wilde, Ciara and Alejandra Espinoza.

