Feeling the love! Gwen Stefani has a brand new gig — as the newest brand ambassador for Revlon. But the “Truth” singer, 47, known for always making a major makeup statement (hello, perfectly penciled red lips!) is no stranger to cosmetics. In her twenties, living in her native Anaheim, California, Stefani was a makeup artist behind the Borghese counter at the local mall. “I just remember making people feel so much joy and so inspired and so full of confidence, and that’s what makeup can do,” Stefani said.
Stefani may be known for her crimson pout (though fans may argue that she’s been wearing a lot more nude lipstick since she’s been kissing her Voice costar Blake Shelton), but it’s her brows that she’s concentrating on now, according to a report in Women's Wear Daily. “It’s so youthful to have a heavier brow, it makes it look so clean and so retro,” Stefani said. To define her brows, Stylish learned Stefani relies on Revlon’s ColorStay Brow Pencil. “If you’re just using powders and things like that, you get home and half your eyebrow’s gone and you’re like, ‘Oh well, that’s embarrassing.’"
It’s no wonder that the brand, with its tagline of “Choose Love,” chose Stefani to be its ambassador. The fashion designer and mom of sons Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, almost 3, recently went through a very public divorce with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale and debuted a soul-baring album This Is What the Truth Feels Like, before finding new love and happiness with Shelton.
Now, this is not Stefani’s first beauty party. She was a L’Oréal spokesmodel from 2011 to 2013, designed a shade range for OPI nail polish in 2014 and created a line of cosmetics for Urban Decay in 2015. Her Harajuku Lovers fragrances are wildly popular.
Stefani is in great company at Revlon; she joins current brand ambassadors Halle Berry, Olivia Wilde, Ciara and Alejandra Espinoza.
