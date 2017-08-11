Consider your makeup for your next night out settled and thank Khloe Kardashian for the inspiration. The reality TV star’s makeup artist Mary Phillips took to Instagram on Thursday, August 10, to share a boomerang of the Good American Jeans entrepreneur showing off her liquid-look eye makeup that was so luxurious that 33-year-old Kardashian’s eyelids looked as if they were wet with gold.



Eye is #reflectsbronze from @maccosmetics and the #nudedip eye color quad from #tfbeauty. Lip is #LA from @kyliecosmetics birthday collection! THE @khloekardashian @justinemarjan #makeupbymaryphillips A post shared by Mary Phillips (@1maryphillips) on Aug 10, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

In the post, Kardashian flutters her lids in an ultra-glamorous look that not only highlighted her fabulous new blunt blonde bob with a center part, but also her plump nude lips and the seriously enviable golden eye makeup that gave the television personality an ethereal gaze.

Phillips also explained the products she used to give Kardashian her gilded look. “Eye is #reflectsbronze from @maccosmetics and the #nudedip eye color quad from #tfbeauty. Lip is #LA from @kyliecosmetics birthday collection! THE @khloekardashian@justinemarjan#makeupbymaryphillips ,” Phillips captioned the post.

Kardashian’s dewy eye makeup was created by using MAC Reflects Bronze combined with the Nude Dip Eye Color Quad from Tom Ford Beauty. Naturally, the Kocktails With Khloe host’s pout was painted with the liquid lipstick shade LA from the Kylie Cosmetics birthday collection.



The Revenge Body star’s chic bob was styled by celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan, who notably created Demi Lovato’s flirty high ponytail on Monday, August 7, which the singer showed off on Instagram. Kardashian’s polished and perfect hair was a beautiful contrast to her golden glow.

Tell Us: Would you copy Kardashian’s liquid gold eye for a summer night out?



