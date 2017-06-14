Gamechanger! Pat McGrath is shaking up the beauty business once more, this time with a revolutionary lipstick formulation. The celebrity makeup artist,whose work has graced the pages of nearly every glossy editorial and the faces of countless supermodels including muses Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Karen Elson, is releasing a line of nine classic matte bullet lipsticks.

The collection, Lust MatteTrance by Pat McGrath Labs,was born out of McGrath’s 25 years of testing lipstick. She’s worked on hundreds of fashion shows and magazine covers, but could never find a matte lipstick that suited her desires. “I’ve struggled to find a perfect matte lipstick that doesn’t feel like concrete or like an oil slick,” McGrath tells Stylish, adding that the Lust MatteTrance is rich in pigment, but doesn’t mask the natural texture of your lips.

As for the shades, McGrath worked to create colors that would work on all skin tones. There are three batches of lipsticks, each containing three shades: Skin Show, a collection that includes Omi (a mid-tone rose) named for Naomi Campbell, 1995 (a brownish-nude) and Flesh 3 (A chocolatey-rose). Colour Blitz, a trio of brights including Elson ( a blue-based red) named for model Karen Elson, Obsessed! (a bright orange), and Full Panic (fuchsia); and the Vicious Venoms batch, a trio of vampy darks including, Deep Void (blackberry), Antidote (orchid purple) and McMenamy, named for the iconic 90’s model Kristen McMenamy (deep burgundy).

McGrath designed these lipsticks to be applied by tapping and pressing the pigment with a finger, a signature technique that she employs backstage. “Applying with your fingers will give a natural contour to the lip, making it look bigger, but naturally bigger,” says McGrath, adding that sometimes using lipliner can look artificial.



And in typical McGrath fashion, this lipstick will require absolutely no blotting after application.

The beautifully packaged ceramic and gold bullets with surrealist embellishments will be available for purchase individually or as part of a three piece set, which will be a limited edition and only available until supplies last. Both the individual lipsticks ($38 each) and the three-piece kits ($95 each) will be available on patmcgrath.com starting July 14 and will be added to sephora.com on July 28.

