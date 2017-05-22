Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

When you think Salma Hayek, you think classic. The 50-year old actress is famous not just for her sultry curves and pillowy lips, but also her raven hair. When you think Hayek, you think shiny brown strands. Well, consider Stylish floored, because Salma showed up at the Kering Women in Motion Awards Dinner at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival on Sunday May 21, rocking a ‘do that we never expected.

That’s right, Salma Hayek hit the red carpet with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, rocking a rose-toned lob with sleek retro waves. Talk about taking the rose gold hair trend to a chic new level. While the color is fun and whimsical, the sleek styling of her strands perfectly complemented her embellished Gucci dress for a look that we could only describe as playfully feminine. Word on the street is, the hair isn’t permanent because Hayek wore a wig, but given how well the A-lister is pulling off this look, we’re thinking she should shake things up more often. After all, drastic hair changes are super trendy.