2. She and James Have Been Married for Nearly 6 Years

The couple met on the dating website OkCupid and had their first date at a brewery in Cincinnati, where Myka was living at the time. “She literally took my breath away,” James recalled in a 2015 YouTube video about their relationship. The night of their first date, he went back to Myka’s house for “coffee,” she said in the same video, using air quotes and awkwardly laughing. They tied the knot in July 2014.