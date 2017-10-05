Growing family! Little People, Big World’s Audrey Roloff and husband Jeremy Roloff opened up to Us Weekly about how they are choosing to parent their baby girl, Ember Jean.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Share Images of Baby Ember

As previously reported, their little girl weighed in at 7.13 pounds and was born on Sunday, September 10, at 9:40 a.m. and as new parents, the duo revealed to Us what they are most nervous about when it comes to raising a baby.

“Just balancing life while being a mom, like work and marriage and other family members and friendships and all of that, just trying to find a rhythm,” the blogger said. For Jeremy, learning how to discipline his child is what’s keeping him up at night.

The twosome grew up in households with completely different parenting styles — Audrey grew up in a strict household, while Jeremy had a lot more freedom — so finding a balance is key. He told Us, “For me, specifically, just parenting in the sense of discipline when they start getting older and that just makes me nervous because you can do it really, really right and you can also do it really, really wrong.”

The pair have been relying on their friends for advice but say that in the end, each couple has to choose the parenting style that works best for their child. “Ultimately, like, everyone is gonna tell you all these different things to do and try,” the fitness instructor told Us. “There are so many different ways to parent and raise a baby and all that, but ultimately just kind of trusting your gut I guess and doing what you think is best.”

“I feel like we feel confident in it,” the new dad said about parenthood. “I think we’re ready for this journey, but are we prepared? No. I don’t think you can be prepared. Similarly to marriage, you just do it and it happens and then you kind of catch up to it.”

The couple tied the knot in September 2014 and in February, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that they were expecting their first child. Two months later, the couple had a gender reveal party and told Us, ”We both wore pink because we had a hunch it was a girl…but now it’s confirmed, we’re having a daughter!”

They added: “We are praying for her every day and can’t wait to meet her! And also hoping she has our curls.”

