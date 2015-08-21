Josh Duggar has had a lot of apologizing to do lately. In May, the eldest son of the 19 Kids and Counting family issued a public apology after his molestation scandal involving underage girls, several of whom were his own sisters, broke.

PHOTOS: Recent celeb scandals

At the time, Josh, now 27, said, "Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends."

After noting that he confessed the crimes to his now-famous parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, as well as the authorities at the time, Josh added, "My parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling. I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life."

PHOTOS: Biggest cheating scandals

But it seems the family values advocate had more secrets to hide as an adult. The reality star's email account was recently discovered to be one of the profiles in the Ashley Madison hack that exposed 37 million email addresses.

Josh admitted to using the infamous cheating website while married to his wife, Anna Duggar.

PHOTOS: Duggar family album

"I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife," he said in his most recent apology that was later edited to delete the "pornography addiction" comments. Josh also took out a line about Satan which initially read, "The last few years, while publicly stating I was fighting against immorality in our country, in my heart I had allowed Satan to build a fortress that no one knew about."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!