As Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know rather intimately, sisters Kim and Kyle Richards’ relationship has had its ups and downs over the years — and it appeared to hit its absolute nadir on the downright uncomfortable, often confusing season five reunion special.

On Tuesday’s third and final installment of the Bravo show, Kim, 50, defended her sobriety and leveled emotional but rather vague accusations against Kyle, 46; Kyle, in turn, sat and fought bitterly with Kim’s new BFF, Brandi Glanville.

“Kim takes issue with Kyle because she feels as if Kyle has thrown her under the bus too many times,” one source tells Us of the recovering alcoholic, who had a memorable slip-up at newcomer Eileen Davidson’s poker night — taking a pain pill before the party that left her loopy and erratic.

Davidson’s poker night is, in fact, what re-ignited longstanding tensions between the Hollywood siblings. The insider tells Us that Kim simply didn’t feel supported by her sister following the disastrous evening. “[Kim feels Kyle] cares more about doing a ‘scene’ for the show and creating drama more than their actual relationship,” the source explains.

When it comes to their spat in Palm Springs — after Kyle brought Kim out to her new mansion in the desert — another source tells Us that jealousy isn’t the issue. “Kim is not jealous of Kyle or Kathy [Hilton] — she doesn’t care that on paper they have these fabulous lives and appear better off than her,” the insider says.

And then there’s the issue of Kim’s dog Kingsley, who bit the hand of Kyle’s daughter, Alexia — landing her in the hospital for five days and in need of an IV drip for three weeks following an infection.

As seen on Tuesday’s special, Kim maintained that the severity of the wound wasn’t as bad as Kyle claimed — and that Kyle made the situation worse, posting pics of Alexia’s hospitalization on Instagram to intentionally hurt her. “Kim is still furious about [the Kingsley situation],” another source says. “Because she thinks it’s Kyle’s fault [for making a big deal out of it].”

“She just wants Kyle to have her back,” the first source says.

Kyle, however, sees things much differently, according to a third source. “Kyle's mad because she thinks Kim doesn’t back her up, and Kyle thinks she is always backing Kim up,” the source explains, adding that Kyle has done her best to try to help her sister no matter what.

“Kim will never change,” the source says. “Her behavior is so bad. She alienates everyone, and everyone has tried to help her.”

