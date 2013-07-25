Lauren Scruggs Dating Jason Kennedy!

Match made in journalistic heaven! LOLO magazine editor in chief Lauren Scruggs and E! News correspondent Jason Kennedy are dating, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

A source close to the 31-year-old TV co-anchor tells Us the two have been seeing each other "for the past few months," but "it's very casual still."

Kennedy and Scruggs, 25, haven't exactly been keeping their relationship quiet. The two have been tweeting photos and attending a Kiehl's event benefitting Recycle Across America together on April 17. Kennedy also recently shared photos of the couple enjoying a vacation in London over Scruggs' birthday on July 18. "A special day with a special girl," he captioned one photo on Instagram of them relaxing on a boat with friends. "Happy Birthday Lauren Scruggs." The E! star also shared a collage of photos on July 24 featuring him and Scruggs with the caption, "Back in NYC after 2 weeks of incredible memories. #Positano #BacktoWork."

Though Kennedy lives in L.A. and Scruggs in Dallas, a source tells Us that the two travel back and forth to see each other. (Scruggs survived a tragic accident in December 2011 when she walked into an airplane's propeller, losing her left eye and left hand.)

"They're cute," the insider adds. "They keep it super PG. They don't even stay in the same hotels or places when they visit each other. It is like courting — high school love."

And they have the approval of Kennedy's coworker Giuliana Rancic's husband Bill Rancic. After Scruggs wished Giuliana and Kennedy a Happy Easter on Twitter on March 31, Bill replied, "Jason you better put a ring on it!"

