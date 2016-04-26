Billy Bush Exiting ‘Access Hollywood’ for ‘Today’: Details

Switching gears! Billy Bush is leaving Access Hollywood for a regular role with Today, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

"Billy Bush is not renewing his contract and is leaving Access Hollywood," a source tells Us about the host, who has served as lead anchor since 2009. Bush, 44, felt his time on the syndicated news magazine had "run its course," according to the insider.

Another source tells Us that the TV personality will be an addition to the Today team but is not replacing anyone, and that he is likely to appear on the NBC morning show's 9 a.m. hour. Natalie Morales, Al Roker, Willie Geist and Tamron Hall currently appear on the show during that hour.

Bush, who is George H. W. Bush's nephew and George W. Bush's cousin, joined Access Hollywood as a correspondent in 2001 before moving up to coanchor in 2004. He has previously made numerous appearances on Today. (Both shows are NBCUniversal properties.)

This is a time of transition in the morning-show world. Michael Strahan announced on Tuesday, April 19, that he is leaving Live With Kelly and Michael — where he has cohosted for four years alongside Kelly Ripa — and moving to Good Morning America. His final Live episode will air on Friday, May 13.

