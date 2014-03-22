Ren McCormack is back! This year marks the 30th anniversary since Footloose was first released, and to celebrate Kevin Bacon made a stellar entrance on The Tonight Show recreating his old dancing moves on Friday, March 21.

"I should quickly mention that dancing has been outlawed here on The Tonight Show," host Jimmy Fallon, 39, told the audience. "It's a bummer, but rules are rules." But even after showing an official letter, the crowd wasn't having it — and neither was Bacon! Instead of greeting Fallon on stage, he scoffed at Fallon's opening backstage and decided to revisit McCormack's rebellious spirit.

"Dancing is illegal?" Bacon said in his dressing room. "Jump back. This is The Tonight Show. There has to be dancing." The Following actor, 55, then pulled out an old school cassette tape and began recreating the infamous warehouse dancing scene. He also donned jeans, a grey sweatshirt, and white tank underneath like the 1984 classic.

The incredible 4-minute clip also showed Bacon making his way down the Tonight Show hallway, his aerobic skills, and (best of all!) changing into a maroon jacket and bow tie like the Footloose barnyard finale scene. The star was joined by a slew of female and male dancers as they made their way to Fallon on stage dancing to the Kenny Loggins theme song.

"I hereby proclaim that dancing is now legal here on The Tonight Show thanks to Kevin Bacon!" Fallon exclaimed.

