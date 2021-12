Is a ‘This Is Us’ Movie Possible?

Brown told E! News in December 2021 that the cast “totally could” reunite down the line for a movie special. Chris Sullivan echoed his costar’s remarks, saying, “I would be on board. I’m always on board for the This Is Us family. I don’t know if it’s gonna happen, but that sounds like a great idea. We should start that hashtag.”

Moore, for her part, told the outlet that she “would be game to do anything” that would reunite the cast in the future.