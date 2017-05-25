ZUMA Press / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Aly Raisman took to Twitter to detail an “uncomfortable” body-shaming incident that happened while she was going through airport security.

The six-time Olympic medalist, 23, said a female TSA employee asked if she was a gymnast and commented that she recognized her by her biceps. Raisman claims a male TSA worker stared at her and replied, “I don’t see any muscles.”

Lady at TSA: "Gymnast? I recognized u by ur biceps"

Man at TSA: "I don't see any muscles" & continues 2 stare at me

How rude & uncomfortable — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

I work very hard to be healthy & fit. The fact that a man thinks he judge my arms pisses me off I am so sick of this judgmental generation. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

If u are a man who can't compliment a girls 💪🏻 you are sexist. Get over yourself. Are u kidding me? It's 2017. When will this change? — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

He was very rude. Staring at me shaking his head like it couldn't be me because I didn't look "strong enough" to him? Not cool. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

Raisman added that the man was “very rude” and was “staring at me shaking his head like it couldn’t be me because I didn’t look ‘strong enough’ to him? Not cool.”

The athlete went on to say that situation was “uncomfortable” for her. “I work very hard to be healthy & fit. The fact that a man thinks he [can] judge my arms pisses me off I am sick of this judgmental generation,” she tweeted. “If u are a man who can’t compliment a girls you are sexist. Get over yourself. Are u kidding me? It’s 2017. When will this change?”

The Dancing With the Stars alum, who is dating NFL player Colton Underwood, is currently taking a much-needed break before she decides if she’ll start training for her third Olympics. “I definitely need a break just to kind of take time,” she told Us Weekly after the Rio Games. "I’ll probably take a year off like I did last time and then we’ll kind of regroup and see from there."



