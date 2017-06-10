Amber Rose/Twitter

Baring all! Amber Rose shared an extremely NSFW photo of herself on social media on Friday, June 9, to promote her third annual SlutWalk.

In the picture, the model, 33, lounges on a staircase, wearing only a black fur coat and a black bikini top. She is completely naked from the waist down, putting her lady parts and pubic hair on full display for the camera. On Twitter, she captioned the picture, "#amberroseslutwalk."

Rose also shared the NSFW snap on Instagram, though the photo-sharing service quickly removed it as it violated the no-nudity policy. The talk show host was unbothered by Instagram's decision to take down the picture, though. "When IG deletes ur fire ass feminist post but you really don't give a f--k because everyone picked it up already," she captioned a video of herself rolling her eyes, adding the hashtag #bringbackthebush.



When IG deletes ur fire ass feminist post but you really don't give a fuck because everyone picked it up already #amberroseslutwalk #bringbackthebush 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 9, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

The third annual SlutWalk is scheduled for October 1 at Los Angeles' Pershing Square. In a statement posted on the event's official website, organizers said the SlutWalk helps raise awareness about gender inequality. "This event is a zero-tolerance event, and we do not condone hateful language, racism, sexism, ableism, fat-shaming, transphobia or any other bigotry," the statement continues. "Further, we recognize shaming, oppression, assault, and violence have disproportionately affected marginalized groups, including women of color, transgender people and sex workers, and we are actively working to center these groups at our events."



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!