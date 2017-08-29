One Atlanta, Georgia-based bride said “I don’t” to a personal trainer’s sales pitch.
Shortly after Cassie Young became engaged to her boyfriend, Chad Wood, the 31-year-old was approached by a fitness guru on Twitter offering to help her get in shape for the big day. Young thanked the man and explained that she is already happy with her appearance. But the unnamed trainer refused to let up.
Young, an on-air radio personality for The Bert Show, shared what happened next in a series of screenshots posted to her Facebook on Thursday, August 24.
“If you don’t hire me, hire someone. Those pictures last centuries. Your children’s children’s children will still have those pictures,” the personal trainer wrote. Young swiftly responded: “I know I’ll look my best because I’ll be so happy I get to marry the man I love.”
During the lengthy exchange, the personal trainer expressed disbelief that Young is truly content with her shape. “I just wish the whole big body acceptance people would accept the fact that they are not happy with their bodies,” he wrote. “You can be happy with your life and your loved ones and you can love yourself but still hate the way you look. I have been there I know how it is that’s why I can comment so openly about.”
Young replied, “I’m sad for you that your self-worth is wrapped up in your appearance. You clearly place a lot of stock in looks but fail to understand that not everyone wants to be chained to that insecurity.” She added: “You are perpetuating the problem and I refuse to play that game. I reject your notion of operating on superficiality and looks, and I embrace my inner health goals.”
After shutting the personal trainer down, Young made the messages public on Facebook. She captioned the post: “Your inner-value and self-worth comes from YOU, not what you look like. Who gives a f**k if you got a few extra pounds. Or ten. Or twenty. Thirty. Whatever. If you are happy and healthy, that’s ALL that matters. Those pounds DO 👏NOT 👏DEFINE 👏YOU 👏OR 👏YOUR 👏WORTH.”
👈👈👈 HATERS TO THE LEFT. I’ll be honest, yesterday the trolls got to me for a hot minute. Their comments didn’t hurt my feelings so much as stole my faith in the world. I was shocked that people could be SO cruel and SO nasty, and I wondered why we should even bother about fighting against this cold, biter, heartless Army Of The Dead. . And then you reached out. And you. And you and you and you. You told me your stories of ordering your first two piece. Your battles with eating disorders and self-acceptance. The struggle with loss in your family and weight gain because of depression and how you battle it every day, head held high. Or going into the water in a bathing suit to play with your kids and make memories for the first time instead of hiding under a beach towel. Or stories of your kids, who see the world through innocent, honest eyes, and don’t get what the problem with being overweight is (because to them there is no problem.) Or the heartbreaking stories of how you or your daughters or sisters were on the precipice, and all they needed to realize was that fat is literally just an adjective, and not a judgment on who they are as a person, and now they’re getting married. . Thank you guys. You drowned out the trolls. You checked on me to make sure I was ok. You slammed the haters and showed me the light again. Texts, Tweets, Emails, DMs, Facebook Messages. There’s not even a comparison to the level of love I have seen on the internet from @TheBertShow community - my radio family - and from absolute strangers. . If you are struggling, know we are out there. Not only the outspoken protestors, but also the silent allies. We will stand tall with you and we will win this fight. I promise you. . EVERY body is beautiful. . This photo is for you, trolls. Eat your ❤️ out. . . . #EffYourBeautyStandards #EffYourBodyStandards #MYPerfectBody #LoveYourBody #IAmWhoIAm #HatersGonnaHate #BodyPositivity #LoseHateNotWeight #LoveYourself #BodyPositivity #EverybodyIsBeautiful #HealthIsWealth #SelfLove #HonorMyCurves #CelebrateMySize #TheRealMe #BBW #SelfAcceptance #RealBeauty #IAmGoodEnough #IAmWorthy #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo #AllTheHashtagsBecauseThisIsImportant 📷: @ownboudoir
Young tells Us Weekly she heard from the trainer again after she discussed it on The Bert Show. “He sent me this message, ‘I was out of line and I’m sorry for shaming you I didn’t see it that way. With that said I also want to point out your listeners shamed me for shaming you,’” says Young. “So . . . he missed the point. You can’t win them all. But hopefully this will sink in properly with someone who sees it, who thinks the same way as the trainer!”
