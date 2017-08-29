One Atlanta, Georgia-based bride said “I don’t” to a personal trainer’s sales pitch.

Shortly after Cassie Young became engaged to her boyfriend, Chad Wood, the 31-year-old was approached by a fitness guru on Twitter offering to help her get in shape for the big day. Young thanked the man and explained that she is already happy with her appearance. But the unnamed trainer refused to let up.

Young, an on-air radio personality for The Bert Show, shared what happened next in a series of screenshots posted to her Facebook on Thursday, August 24.



“If you don’t hire me, hire someone. Those pictures last centuries. Your children’s children’s children will still have those pictures,” the personal trainer wrote. Young swiftly responded: “I know I’ll look my best because I’ll be so happy I get to marry the man I love.”

Courtesy of Cassie Young

During the lengthy exchange, the personal trainer expressed disbelief that Young is truly content with her shape. “I just wish the whole big body acceptance people would accept the fact that they are not happy with their bodies,” he wrote. “You can be happy with your life and your loved ones and you can love yourself but still hate the way you look. I have been there I know how it is that’s why I can comment so openly about.”

Young replied, “I’m sad for you that your self-worth is wrapped up in your appearance. You clearly place a lot of stock in looks but fail to understand that not everyone wants to be chained to that insecurity.” She added: “You are perpetuating the problem and I refuse to play that game. I reject your notion of operating on superficiality and looks, and I embrace my inner health goals.”

After shutting the personal trainer down, Young made the messages public on Facebook. She captioned the post: “Your inner-value and self-worth comes from YOU, not what you look like. Who gives a f**k if you got a few extra pounds. Or ten. Or twenty. Thirty. Whatever. If you are happy and healthy, that’s ALL that matters. Those pounds DO 👏NOT 👏DEFINE 👏YOU 👏OR 👏YOUR 👏WORTH.”

Young tells Us Weekly she heard from the trainer again after she discussed it on The Bert Show. “He sent me this message, ‘I was out of line and I’m sorry for shaming you I didn’t see it that way. With that said I also want to point out your listeners shamed me for shaming you,’” says Young. “So . . . he missed the point. You can’t win them all. But hopefully this will sink in properly with someone who sees it, who thinks the same way as the trainer!”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!