And the award for best body goes to … 😍! The cast of Moonlight made Us forget about the Oscars 2017 Best Picture snafu come Monday, February 27, by stripping down to their underwear for Calvin Klein’s latest ad campaign. Yes, the world got to wake up to find that sexy stars Trevante Rhodes, Mahershala Ali, Ashton Sanders and even cutie-pie 12-year-old Alex Hibbert are the faces — and bodies — of Calvin Klein’s S17 men’s underwear campaign shot by Willy Vanderperre.



While Hibbert looks adorable in a black T-shirt, it’s Rhodes, Ali and Sanders that are making the internet swoon.

Rhodes might take the cake: The former track-and-field sprinter, 27, looks smoking hot in a pair of briefs. For his big moment, he sits seductively in a chair while baring his washboard abs and throwing back a laugh.

Ali, 43, also gave Us some eye candy. The new dad, who took home the award for best supporting actor for his performance in the drama and also became the first-ever Muslim to win an Oscar, showcases his own six-pack while teasingly taking off a black T-shirt in a pair of briefs.

And yes, we see you too, Sanders. The 21-year-old hunk put his built frame on display by lounging across a couch in, again, just a pair of sexy black briefs.



Now this is what we call a best picture!



