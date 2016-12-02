Mansueto Ventures

Looking to get in shape this New Year? Well, celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson tells Us Weekly his top tips to help you shed those extra pounds!

Tip #1: Don’t Wait!

“Don’t get hung up on a fitness [resolution] of, ‘I’m gonna start,’ like, if you’re thinking, ‘I’m gonna get in shape after the holidays.' I’d say start tomorrow. Why would you put that off?” he says.

Tip #2: Make A Plan!

“Make your workout plan in ink. I’m gonna start my workout plan tomorrow at this time,' not, ‘If I can do this I’m gonna squeeze it in,’ that’s never gonna work.”

Tip #3: Be Active Everyday!

“Just move, circulation! You work your brain every day. Why wouldn’t you work your body every day? It doesn’t mean every day you should run super fast or lift super heavy. It means you should do something.”

Don’t feel like trekking through the snow this winter? No problem! Peterson — who has trained Angelina Jolie, Sofía Vergara, Khloé Kardashian and many other high-profile celebrity clients — partnered with Hyatt Regency to create workouts you can do in your hotel room for their It’s Good Not to Be Home campaign!

“I put together three workouts for them,” says Peterson. "One is more strength based, one is more cardio based and one is a combination of the two. It’s minimal equipment, or no equipment,” the trainer explained of the workouts, which take 45 to 50 minutes to complete.



