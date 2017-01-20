Callie Thorpe Credit: Courtesy of Callie Thorpe/Instagram

Over the years, plus-size fashion blogger Callie Thorpe has developed a thick skin. “I have been told that I am going to die, that I am crushing my organs and that I’m disgusting,” the Brit, 27, tells Us Weekly. “Some people just come and leave laughing emojis on photos of me in swimwear.”

But the cruel comments Thorpe received after sharing a series of honeymoon snaps broke her. “I posted a picture of me riding a bike in my bikini and that was the beginning of the abuse,” she says. Instead of letting the ugly criticism roll off her back, the Marie Claire columnist chose to stand up for herself.

“So, jet lag does things to a girl, like makes you irrationally cry over internet bullies who know nothing about you,” Thorpe began in a January 11 Instagram post. “Well I have a message to any ‘human beings’ that want to torment or bully me for my size, who want to go out of their way to stalk through my photos or seek me out on social media … Take a seat and ENJOY THE SHOW, that is my happy life.”

In the accompanying image, Thorpe’s lifestyle blogger husband, Dan Hetherington, is seen kissing her on their wedding day.

“So I have extra weight, I also have ridiculously wonderful friends, a great job and a person that loves me. ALL OF ME from head to toe, big or small, fat or thin,” she wrote. “So I’ll take being fat, I’d rather be overweight and full of love than an image of perfection and lonely. But on this final note I send you nothing but love and light and hope that one day you get even a tiny drop of what I have because it sure sounds lonely on that pedestal of yours up there.”

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



