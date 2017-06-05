Women's Health Australia

Fit and fabulous! Gwyneth Paltrow put her enviable abs on display in a white mesh top for the July 2017 cover of Women's Health Australia and opened up about her daily workouts.

"I like feeling good, and I know I feel my best when I exercise," Paltrow, 44, told the magazine. "But it depends on the day — I definitely don't always feel like doing it. I've made it a habit, just like brushing your teeth. That's how you have to look at it."



The Goop founder cites celebrity personal trainer Tracy Anderson as her fitspiration. "I've been a Tracy Anderson fanatic for over a decade, I'm an investor in her company, so yeah, I go [to the gym] every morning," Paltrow, who shares kids Apple, 13, and Moses, 11, with ex-husband Chris Martin, explained. "I drop the kids at school, work out, go to work. I've been supplementing it a bit with lifting heavier weights lately, to deal with some lower-back-pain issues. You can't bottle a great workout."

Paltrow also revealed that she can't get enough of a certain health trend. "I'm really interested in the impact of heavy metals and parasites on our bodies," she told Women's Health Australia. "I think they're two of the biggest culprits in terms of why we feel bad. I'm knee-deep in figuring out ways to clear them from the body, looking at all sorts of potentially weird modalities."

Despite her bizarre fascination, the Oscar winner doesn't let the haters ruin her day. "When you're at the forefront of something that's new, people can get really reactive: 'This is crazy! Why are you doing this?' Then, five years later, everyone's fine with it," she said.

