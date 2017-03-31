Halle Berry attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

Give this woman a bag of potato chips immediately! Halle Berry posed braless in a sheer top in an Instagram and Twitter pic on Thursday, March 30, and set hearts fluttering on social media.

"Me when someone says 'I'm coming over and I've got snacks,'" the Oscar winner captioned the photo that shows her posing outside with long tousled hair and sans makeup.

She stands with her arms outstretched and the outline of her breasts is visible under a sheer white lace dress that plunges to her navel.

Fans were quick to react to the sexy photo and humorous caption, with some posting comments that ranged from "I'm coming… with a truck loaded with snacks" to "This right here… has made my day." Even newly married Tyrese Gibson liked the photo on Instagram.



Other commenters posted funny memes on Twitter, several of which showed men sprinting, running and racing to be with the X-Men star. (See them below.)

One fan marveled over the act that the ageless beauty is 50. The mom of two has previously denied having plastic surgery but admitted in an interview with Yahoo! Beauty in February 2015 that it is pushed "like crack" in Hollywood.

"It is pressure," she said. "When you see everybody around you doing it, you have those moments when you think, 'To stay alive in this business, do I need to do the same thing?'"

Berry, who finalized her divorce from Olivier Martinez in December 2016, revealed that she'd been told to get work done.

"I won't lie and tell you that those things don't cross my mind," she continued, "because somebody is always suggesting it to me. 'You know, if you just did a little bit of this and that, lift this up, then this would be a little bit better.' It's almost like crack that people are trying to push on you. That's what I feel like."

"I just have kept reminding myself that beauty really is as beauty does, and it is not so much about my physical self. Aging is natural, and that’s going to happen to all of us," she added. "I just want to always look like myself, even if that’s an older version of myself."

