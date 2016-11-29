Kanye West would like to work from his hospital bed, but his wife, Kim Kardashian, has been telling him not to, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.



“Kanye keeps wanting to work. At the hospital, he requested that recording equipment be brought to the hospital so he can record in his bed,” the insider tells Us. “And he has kept asking to see sketches of his fashion lines.”



The source adds: “He continues to want to work and Kim has to keep telling him to rest."

As previously reported, the "Famous” rapper, 39, was admitted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday, November 21, after he reportedly started behaving "erratically" while at his personal trainer's home. The episode came shortly after West canceled the remainder of his Saint Pablo Tour following an eyebrow-raising, 15-minute rant against Hillary Clinton and pals Jay Z and Beyonce at a show in Sacramento.



Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Kardashian, 36, has stuck by her husband’s side throughout his health scare. She even spent Thanksgiving in the hospital with West while her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, hosted the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan at the Lip Kit maven’s own Calabasas mansion.



"Kim wouldn't leave his side except to see the kids," a source previously told Us, referring to the couple's children, North, 3, and Saint, 11 months. "She's been at the hospital all the time. Kim has been keeping a very close watch on him and not letting people disturb him. All kinds of people have called and sent flowers, but she's being very careful about not disturbing him and making sure he rests and recovers."



