Khloé Kardashian didn’t set out to get a revenge body. Her physical transformation “stemmed from my divorce,” the star of E!’s get-fit/get-gorgeous series Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian reveals to Us Weekly in the video above.

In the wake of her painful 2013 split from husband Lamar Odom, 37, “I really needed an outlet mentally,” the 32-year-old says. “I started working out, and the clarity I received from that was so needed, and it was so therapeutic, and as a by-product I started losing weight.”



Mike Rosenthal

Eventually the Good American denim co-founder — who is dating NBA center Tristan Thompson, 25 — shed about 40 pounds in total. “I was like, ‘Oh, OK, I see a little definition somewhere. Let me try to keep this up,’” she tells Us. “Then I got a trainer, and a few months later, a nutritionist. My journey has been a long one, but it’s a lifestyle change. I’m not trying to lose 30 pounds in 30 days to prove a point. I want this to be for the rest of my life.”

To keep the pounds off, Kardashian relies on regular boxing workouts and one inexpensive tool. “I think jump-roping is one of the best things for you,” she notes. “It’s not that I like to do it, because it’s torture. When I’m traveling, I bring a jump rope in my suitcase. It’s just so good for you.”



Nicole Weingart/E! Entertainment

She also depends on her favorite workout buddy, older sis Kourtney, 37. The mom of three “is a badass in the gym,” says the reality star. “Having someone that’s on your same level of working out, we’re like animals. It’s really nuts.” (Her other sister Kim, 36, meanwhile, “doesn’t sweat, like, no matter what.”)

For more of the E! star’s best fitness and diet advice — and her workouts with love Thompson — watch the video above!

