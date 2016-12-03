🌴 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 2, 2016 at 1:46pm PST

Bienviendo a Miami! Kylie Jenner showed off her cleavage and curves in a bikini on Friday, December 2. The 19-year-old Lip Kit creator is in Miami with boyfriend Tyga during Art Basel.

Thursday night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked just as smokin’ in a skintight red dress for a dinner date with the rapper at Nobu Miami.



Earlier in the day on Friday, the lovebirds also grabbed food with pals at Il Gabbiano.

As previously reported, Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, was also scheduled to be in Miami for Art Basel, but canceled amid Kanye West’s recent hospitalization. The rapper was admitted to UCLA Medical Center on November 21 and released more than one week later on November 30 after being treated for extreme exhaustion.

On Friday, Us Weekly confirmed that West is seeking outpatient treatment and living apart from his wife, Kim Kardashian, and their two kids, North, 3, and Saint, 11 months.



"Kim is being very protective and doesn't want Kanye around the kids right now," a source told Us, while another maintained that Kardashian isn't necessarily keeping the kids from West, but that it's a "valid concern."



