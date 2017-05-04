Mama June Shannon Shows Off Weight Loss in Iconic Baywatch Swimsuit

Splash News

Mama June to the rescue! Mama June Shannon showed off her drastic weight loss in a new Baywatch-themed photo shoot.

The reality star, 37, slipped into a red one-piece swimsuit after slimming down to a size 4. She previously weighed 460 pounds, but revealed her new figure in March.

Jason Winslow/Splash News

This isn't Mama June's first time in the red bathing suit, though. In July 2015, she staged a Baywatch-inspired shoot in Panama City, Florida, after reportedly dropping 60 pounds.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star had gastric sleeve surgery last May and has so far lost nearly 300 pounds. Last month, she revealed that part of the reason why she shed the weight was to get back at her ex Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson.

"He really made me feel like s--t, [and] I wanted to show him, 'Hey, I can do [whatever] I want to do'" she explained to Entertainment Tonight. "I wanted to show him, like, I am actually worth it." The pair, who share daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, called it quits in September 2014.



