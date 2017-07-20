Shannon Beador is taking responsibility for her weight gain. The Real Housewives of Orange County star tells Us Weekly exclusively in the new issue that she no longer blames anyone — specifically costar Vicki Gunvalson — for her weight gain.

“I just went off the wagon a little,” Beador tells Us. “I’m the one that put the stuff in my mouth.”

As documented on the hit reality series, Beador claimed she gained 40 pounds due to the stress Gunvalson placed on her after declaring during season 11 of RHOC that her husband, David Beador, had physically abused her.

While Shannon has yet to repair her relationship with Gunvalson, she has made an effort to ditch the weight she’s gained over the past year by counting calories and working out 30 minutes a day, she shares with Us.

“I’m working on it,” she says, revealing that she’s already lost 8 pounds. “Slowly but surely getting there.”

