This Woman’s Rant About Her Big Boobs Will Make You LOL

Tanya Hennessy had something to get off her chest. So the Australian vlogger, who wears a size E-cup bra, made a video titled “Big Boob Issues,” and it’s striking a chord with busty women everywhere.

In the hilarious clip, published to Hennessy’s Facebook page on Tuesday, September 19, she laments having to wear “45 sports bras” when she exercises because if she doesn’t her “bad boys” will smack her in the face. Other gripes including the lack of cute swimwear and bras available for anyone bigger than a D-cup and random strangers who suggest she should get a breast reduction.

“I know that they look amazing in the bra,” Hennessy says gesturing to her top region, “but when I take it off, they literally look like two Glad bags filled with soup.” Later, the comedian jokes about backless bridesmaid dresses: “I cannot wear, literally my boobs will hit the ground and I’ll get gravel rash at your wedding.”

Hennessy’s video has been viewed nearly 2 million times. “omg can you please start a campaign with bra and swimwear companies?” wrote one person. Added another: “That sexy moment in the boudoir when you roll onto your back and they disappear . . . into your armpits.”

Hennessy decided to make the video after a painful trip to the bra store. “When you have an E-cup, it’s hell. Simple as that, “ she told Yahoo on September 19. “I was inspired to make this ‘cause I can’t stand how heavy they are and wanted to holla at my other big-boobed. gals.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!