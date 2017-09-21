Woman Brilliantly Shuts Down Body-Shamer in Just Four Words

Courtesy Lesego Legobane/Facebook

Lesego Legobane, a.k.a. “ThickLeeyonce,” knows she’s beautiful. That’s why the South African blogger didn’t let it faze her when a cyberbully used her photo in a body-shaming meme.

The image — posted by a Twitter user named Leyton Mokgerepi on September 17 — featured a picture of the plus-size model posing in a bathing suit next to traditionally-thin model. Mokgierepi’s caption read: “girls I like vs. girls that like me.”

The 24-year-old proceeded to shut him down in four words. “I don’t like you.”

Girls that I like vs Girls that like me pic.twitter.com/3TDfKVs7bo — Leyton Mokgerepi (@imleyton) September 19, 2017

His attempt at a joke received more than 5,000 likes, while her response racked up nearly a million, with celebrities including Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj clicking the little red heart.

Two days later, Mokgerepi tried to redeem himself by sharing Legobane’s photo again, this time with the fire emoji. But Twitter wasn’t impressed. And judging from Legobane’s silence, she wasn’t either.

“Quite frankly I didn’t mean to denigrate Lessego or body-shame big girls,” Mokgerepi told Huffington Post on Wednesday, September 20. “I’m not about that life. I didn’t mean to make her feel bad about herself.”



He also sent the U.K. site a photo of a plus-size woman he previously tweeted, writing: “I have mad love for thick honnies.”

