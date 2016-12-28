There’s a reason Dan Howard’s Facebook video “Day 5 of Having My College Kid Home — Merry Christmas” is going viral: It’s comedy gold. The two-minute clip, published December 17, currently has more than 4 million views.

“I have like 50 Facebook friends, so I’m amazed at how this thing’s taken off,” the pharmaceutical salesman from Cape Elizabeth, Maine, told the Portland Press Herald December 23. “I thought I’d just make a couple of kids laugh. Usually when I post something I get four likes.” (This time the father of three got 44,000!)

In the video, Howard kicks things off by describing what happened when he went to pick up his 20-year-old daughter Shannon at the airport. “Day one was great,” he deadpans. “It was a work night and her plane was delayed so it got in at about 1 in the morning. And then she had the heaviest piece of luggage I ever felt in my life. It must have been 150 pounds and one of the wheels was broken, so I had to carry it across the whole airport and into the parking garage.”



On day two, Shannon, who is a student at High Point University in North Carolina, decided to bake cookies and cupcakes with her friends at 3 a.m. “It was so cute listening to their voices, I probably slept an hour,” Howard recalls in his tongue-in-cheek testimonial. “And they left everything out. The next morning I woke up and even the milk was left out. It was sour. Those rascals!” By day three, Howard was too sleep-deprived to go to work.

Later in the rant, Howard notes that Shannon’s suitcase is still in the living room and that she has left piles of clothes on the floor. “We don’t even go to the gym anymore. What we do is we just jump over the piles and pretend they’re hurdles,” he jokes. ”Very good for the quads. Very good for the quads and the calves.” Watch the video above to find out what happened on day five!

Shannon heads back to school January 15.

