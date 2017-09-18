Daniel Jackson for Allure

Kim Kardashian’s life changed forever on October 3, 2016. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was gagged and robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel, and the thieves stole more than $10 million in jewelry. Now, nearly one year later, the mom of North, 4, and 21-month-old Saint, is sharing personal details about the fateful trip.

In the October issue of Allure, Kardashian revealed she was uncharacteristically anxious before leaving for France and even feared a terrorist attack and sought advice from a therapist. The Selfish author revealed that North, sensing her anxiety, gave her a gift. “She gave me a little plastic treasure box, and she put her little jewels in it — like, fake little plastic jewels — and she was like, ‘Mommy, this will keep you safe when you go to Paris,’” Kardashian told the magazine. “To have something really sweet like that is more important to me than all the jewelry.”

Daniel Jackson for Allure

The 36-year-old noted that she takes North’s DIY gift with her everywhere but isn’t much for expensive presents anymore. Not even on her three-year anniversary with husband Kanye West. “We just did absolutely nothing. We spent two days in Santa Barbara and we slept . . . You know what? I think we went to IHOP. That’s what we did.”



Daniel Jackson for Allure

As Us Weekly exclusively reported in July, Kardashian and West are expecting their third child — a baby girl — via surrogate. “They won’t announce anything until the baby is here,” a source previously told Us. Another insider told Us that in using in vitro fertilization, the pair intentionally set out to have a daughter, explaining: “They wanted to give North a sister.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!