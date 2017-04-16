Looks like Beyoncé's latest production is coming soon! The singer showed off her growing baby bump at an Easter celebration on Sunday, April 16.

The Grammy winner, 35, who's expecting twins with husband Jay Z, showcased her pregnancy curves in a white, off-the-shoulder dress as she posed with her mom, Tina Lawson, and former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland for an Instagram photo. The "Formation" singer had her hair in braids and wore sunglasses and platform flats.

"3/4th of my girls," Lawson captioned the photo. Referencing her younger daughter, Solange, she added that she was, "Missing 1/4 at Coachella."

3/4th of my girls❤️ Missing 1/4 at Cochella😌 My Solo❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Lawson also posted a video from the daytime gathering of friends and family at the Beverly Hills Hotel that showed Beyoncé sitting outside with Jay Z as he sipped from a mug. Their daughter Blue Ivy, 5, could be seen wearing a dress and pink bunny ears as she stood next to Rowland's son, Titan, 2.

Easter memories❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Apr 16, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Beyoncé announced her pregnancy in February, sharing a stunning photo on Instagram that showed her wearing underwear and a veil as she cradled her bump.

"We would like to share our love and happiness," she captioned the photo. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."

Later that month it was revealed that she would be pulling out of performing at Coachella, which is being held in California this weekend and next.

"Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival," the organizers said in a statement on Facebook, adding that she will headline the festival next year.

