Two more grandkids to love! Beyoncé’s dad, Mathew Knowles, confirmed that the singer welcomed twins with her husband, Jay Z.



The businessman, 65, celebrated the babies' arrival by posting a balloon-covered birthday card to Instagram on Sunday, June 18. “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad,” the card read. Knowles captioned the post, “They’re here! #beyonce #jayz #twins #birthday #happy birthday.” (Knowles is already grandpa to Beyoncé's 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, and Solange Knowles’ 12-year-old son, Julez.)

Knowles’ confirmation, however, angered some of the BeyHive, who thought that the “Formation” singer, 35, should have been the one to announced the twins’ arrival. “Beyonce’s dad had no business telling Beyonce’s announcement. Exactly why he didn’t know she was pregnant until the Instagram post. I can’t,” one tweeter wrote.

“I really hope you had Beyonce’s permission to announce this because otherwise you are so far out of line,” an Instagram commenter wrote. "It’s Beyonce’s news and if she felt ready to announce the birth she would have done it by now."

Others defended Knowles’ post, though. “It’s completely alright if the grandfather wants to announce it,” one Instagram commenter wrote. Another Instagram user pointed out, “It could be the grandparents or the mother or the father. There’s no tradition.”

As Us Weekly previously revealed, the “Hold Up” songstress and the Tidal founder, 47, welcomed a baby boy and girl on Monday, June 12.

Beyoncé announced her pregnancy back in February with a flawless maternity shoot. “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed tow times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself cradling her bare baby bump.

