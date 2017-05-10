Kevin Mazur/WireImage

She’s here! Brie Bella welcomed her first child with husband Daniel Bryan on May 9, E! News reports. According to the site, the Total Divas star gave birth to her daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, at 11:58 p.m.

Birdie weighed in at 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and measured 21 inches long.

The wrestling pro told Fit Pregnancy and Baby that she and her hubby, whose real name is Bryan Danielson, knew they wanted to name their child something with a “B.”



"Birdie is because my husband and his whole family are 'B's. And he married me, a 'B' too, so his one request was that our kids have 'B' names,” she shared in the April 2017 cover story, adding that the name Joe is for her grandfather.

