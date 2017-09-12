Now a family of four! Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford have welcomed their second child, Us Weekly confirms.

The Oscar nominee, 32, made her first public appearance since giving birth at a cast dinner for her new film Mudbound at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday, September 11. She covered up her post-baby body in a long, navy dress and a black Chanel belt.

Mulligan and Mumford, 30, have yet to confirm the baby news. In fact, the couple — who also share 2-year-old daughter Evelyn Grace — never officially announced the British actress' second pregnancy, though she did show off a very noticeable baby bump during a dinner date in London in June.

"They have been loving being parents and their friends and family are thrilled," a source told Us after the notoriously private pair welcomed their firstborn in 2015.



The Pride & Prejudice actress and the Mumford & Sons lead singer tied the knot in Somerset, England, in April 2012. They were childhood pen pals before their friendship turned romantic in 2011. "They're a great couple. Very sweet," a source previously told Us.

Mulligan opened up about keeping her personal life under wraps in May 2015. "Marcus is the only thing that's mine that I can keep totally away. So I try to," she told Vogue at the time.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.