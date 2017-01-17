Matching mama! Coco Austin and her baby girl Chanel were keeping cool on Monday, January 16, when they took a dip wearing matching bikinis.

The Ice Loves Coco alum was enjoying some mother-daughter time with her adorable one-year-old, and shared some photos on Instagram.



Coco showed off her impressive post baby body in a blue and black string bikini while Chanel looked cute as can be in a mini two-piece, shades and a matching head band.



“Hanging poolside with my girl! #familyvacation,” Coco captioned one of the photos.



Ok I have to post 1 more pic.. There's too much cuteness going on with this little girl. I have so much fun with her A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:14pm PST

The 37-year-old mom posted two other pictures and wrote: “There’s too much cuteness going on with this little girl. I have so much fun with her.”



Hanging poolside with my baby girl! #familyvacation Matching swimsuits - @fedeswimwear A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:05pm PST

Chanel and I are sucking up this beautiful weather in Florida.. Its 30 degrees back home A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

New Jersey based Coco, her hubby Ice-T and their daughter have been vacationing in Florida.



Coco recently tried out some crazy beauty trends with Us Weekly for our new digital exclusive series Out of This World with Coco Austin.

She froze her butt off with cryotherapy, had a 24-karate gold leaf facial and even vajazzled her lady parts.

You can check out her antics in the videos above.



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



